The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual Rose Pruning Day. A January tradition for decades, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth. In recent years, the event has drawn up to 100 people. The Department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2025 event.

Rose Pruning Day

Saturday, January 11, 2025

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Mission Historical Park (502 E Los Olivos St)

Local volunteers play a vital role in caring for the more than 1,500 rose bushes in the park. Their efforts during the January pruning event ensure that the garden is ready for mulching and feeding as soon as new growth begins in February.

Volunteers are welcome to drop in at any time during the four-hour event. No special experience is required, as pruning demonstrations will be provided by Santa Barbara Rose Society member and resident rosarian Dan Bifano.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws, but a limited supply will be available. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools before pruning begins. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended.

In the event of rain, the volunteer day will be moved to the following Saturday, January 18.

Learn more about this event and other Parks and Recreation Department volunteer opportunities at Volunteer Opportunities – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ParkVolunteer.