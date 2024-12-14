Santa Barbara Farming Family Dedicates Lands to Support Recovery of Iconic Endangered Gaviota Coast Plant

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—When the Harris family’s real estate agent unexpectedly disclosed the presence of Gaviota tarplant, a federally endangered plant, on the property of their potential dream farm back in 2021, they had to make a choice: should they look elsewhere or embrace it?

“Part of me thought it was pretty scary having an endangered species on the property, but then the other part of me thought about how exciting it was,” said Craig Harris, as he recounted the important decision he and his wife, Aira, had to make about whether or not to move forward with the purchase of the property north of Arroyo Hondo Creek off U.S. Highway 101. “In the end, we embraced the journey and said, alright, let’s do this.”

Gaviota tarplant. | Credit: Kristie Scarazzo/USFWS

Gaviota tarplant is an annual herb with bright yellow flowers resembling sunflowers, blooming from June to September after California grasslands have turned brown. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) listed it as endangered in 2000, while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) began state protections in 1990. The species occurs in grasslands of southwestern Santa Barbara County, notably along the Gaviota Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Only eight known populations of Gaviota tarplant exist within its extremely limited range. Few are fully conserved, and even fewer receive active management for recovery. Without active management against nonnative weeds like mustard, veldt grass, and iceplant, many Gaviota tarplant populations risk disappearing entirely. Smaller populations of Gaviota tarplant are especially vulnerable to wildfires, which are increasing due to climate change . Post-fire areas often attract invasive weeds and are prone to erosion, threatening the plant’s long-term survival. Other threats include habitat loss from development and other land-uses like wind energy and agriculture.

“It’s easy to get discouraged by the threats to Gaviota tarplant. However, thinking about our dedicated partners and people like the Harris’, who have rallied for its future, gives me hope,” explains Kristie Scarazzo, senior botanist at the Ventura Fish and Wildlife Office, who leads Service recovery efforts for the Gaviota tarplant.

After graduating from UC Santa Barbara in 1995, Craig Harris joined the Peace Corps in Paraguay, where he met Aira, who was in the environmental education program. They worked with rural communities facing deforestation and erosion issues, teaching regenerative farming techniques. They returned to Santa Barbara in 1999, married, pursued careers with local nonprofits like the Special Olympics and Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and raised their twin sons, Noah and Zachary.

Following decades of community work, and with their sons grown and attending California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, the Harris’ wanted to return to their days of sustainable agriculture. They sought to purchase raw land on the Gaviota Coast, motivated by their connection to the community and the potential for a small family farm. Although learning of Gaviota tarplant’s presence on the property was surprising, the opportunity to work with nonprofits was a driver rather than a deterrent.

Gaviota tarplant. | Credit: Jacob Marcon/Dudek.

“I figured there were all kinds of ecological organizations and conservation groups that would be excited to partner with us to help us protect it and promote more of it,” said Harris of the tarplant.

And there were.

In 2021, Craig Harris was contacted by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County (Land Trust) regarding BayWa r.e’s Strauss Wind Farm, California’s first coastal wind turbine project, in Lompoc. The wind farm, which has since become fully operational, aimed to provide renewable energy to 36,000 homes. The 5,887-acre, $150 million project, which includes 27 turbines, was chosen because of its potential to generate coastal wind energy but was located in the center of the largest known Gaviota tarplant population.

Because of the effects to this important population, BayWa r.e consulted with the Service during the development of the project to conserve the Gaviota tarplant. During this consultation process, BayWa r.e agreed to measures to minimize and offset impacts to Gaviota tarplant. The Service issued a biological opinion containing its analysis of effects of the project on the plant and a determination that the project was not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of Gaviota tarplant, enabling the project to proceed.

BayWa r.e also consulted with CDFW because of effects to Gaviota tarplant from the project, and obtained an Incidental Take Permit, or an authorization allowing the project to proceed even though it might incidentally harm or kill the plant. However, as part of the permit, BayWa r.e was required to plan ways to reduce or minimize impact of the wind farm on the Gaviota tarplant and provide compensation (or mitigation), such as habitat restoration or protection, to ensure that the plant and its environment were still protected while the project completed development.

Shortly after their purchase, the Harris’ met with representatives from the Service, CDFW, and Strauss Wind Energy Project to discuss a conservation easement , which is a legal agreement with landowners that sets development rules to protect natural or historical features. The intent of the easement would be to offset harmful impacts from the developing wind farm on the plant. The overall idea gained momentum, and everything started to fall into place to establish a protected area for the plant on the farm. Scientists conducted surveys to identify and characterize onsite biological resources, map Gaviota tarplant distribution, and look for other suitable habitats onsite for the species with restoration potential on the Harris property.

A third-party conservation organization, such as a land trust, needed to be selected to be responsible for enforcing the conservation easement’s requirements. The Harris family chose the Gaviota Coast Conservancy (Conservancy), a nonprofit dedicated to conserving the ecologically sensitive area and protecting it from harmful development pressures. For decades, the Conservancy has advocated for sustainable land use and implemented conservation policies that protect critical habitats, including those of the endangered Gaviota tarplant. The Harris’ appreciated the Conservancy’s commitment to balancing agricultural productivity and farming with ecosystem protection, reflecting their commitment to environmental stewardship and desire to preserve the region’s biodiversity and agricultural heritage for the community and future generations. With this partnership, the Harris family and the regulatory agencies began finalizing the conservation easement’s parameters, including financial compensation for the Harris family for purchase of the easement.

Field of Gaviota tarplant on the Harris property. | Credit: Kristie Scarazzo/USFWS

The Gaviota tarplant conservation easement at the Harris Farm is anticipated to be finalized by early 2025. It covers about 30 of the 77-acre site, meeting key mitigation requirements for BayWa r.e’s Strauss Wind Farm. The easement permanently protects these acres from development and conserves the local Gaviota tarplant population. It also includes plans for restoring native grasslands, managing invasive species , and boosting the tarplant population through outplanting. Additionally, the easement allows for continued cattle grazing, which can help control invasive grasses that threaten the tarplant’s survival.

When asked if the conservation easement would conflict with his plan to run a family farm, Harris said:

“One of the things I’ve learned is that the agencies and nonprofits I’m working with want us to be successful on our property. For us, this means farming, cattle grazing, protecting Gaviota tarplant, and also having a conservation easement. I’ve never felt like I had to give up rights or that I am unable to do any of the things I’ve wanted to do as a farmer.”

“I think this conservation easement and an agricultural operation are absolutely compatible. They can be, should be, and need to be,” he continued. “If there weren’t mechanisms to allow ranchers and farmers to have a viable business, then there would be no incentive to partake in conservation. However, once this is all said and done, we’ll be able to lower our property taxes on the parcel and it makes the farming part of our property more viable. So, there is financial and environmental synergy, and incentive for the easement.”

On the property, where there have been ranching practices for the last 200 years, the bright fields of yellow, Gaviota tarplant, are prevalent. The Harris Farm will continue its pasture operations under an approved grazing management plan, where there will be sustainable grazing activities strategically timed to benefit Gaviota tarplant. Managers will seasonally remove cattle while the plant is above ground and will not continue to graze in occupied areas until the plants set seed at the end of their annual life cycle. After discussions, the Harris’ also secured permission for future docent-led hikes through the easement, allowing others to see the Gaviota tarplant.

Harris said he could never imagine being disappointed in himself for the conservation of an endangered species. When asked what stewardship meant to him, Harris thoughtfully replied, “Who knows if we’re going to be fortunate enough to hold title to the land for one generation or 10. At best, I’m on this land for 50 more years, and then I’m gone. If you get the chance to do something permanent and positive, why not go for it? Establishing a conservation easement is an oversized impact that somebody can have when they’re taking their turn as a steward.”