The City of Santa Barbara wishes you a safe and joyous holiday season. Most non-emergency City offices will be closed in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day from Monday, December 23, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Police, Fire, and Harbor Patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure. The 9-1-1 emergency service will continue to dispatch calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure. Please submit a service request with the City’s app, SB Connect, or call (805) 564-5413 to report damage or repairs needed for the following:

Water or sewer main breaks

Water meters

Please submit a service request with the City’s app, SB Connect, or call (805) 564-5454 to report damages or repairs needed for the following:

Graffiti

Streets and sidewalks

Traffic signals

Street lights

Street signs

Storm drains

For a complete list of closures, visit December Holiday Closures or see below.

Airport

All Airport and Terminal Operations will remain open as normal. The Airport Badging Office will be closed on December 25, and January 1 to January 3. All other functions within the Airport Administration Building (601 Firestone Rd) will be closed to the public in accordance with the City’s closure.

Building & Safety Plan Check and Inspections

For building permit inspections please request online via Accela Citizen Access. Building and Safety Division counter staff will not be available to accept or review building plans during the holiday closure.

Building and Safety Inspections will continue to be scheduled for the dates of December 19, 23–27, 30, and 31, 2024, and January 2, 2025.

City Attorney

Process of Service during the Holiday Closure will be accepted by the City Attorney’s office located at 740 State Street, Suite 201, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed from Noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

City Clerk

Public Records Requests submitted during the holiday closure will not be processed until our office resumes normal business operations on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Human Resources

The Human Resources Department will be closed in accordance with the City closure. For issues requiring immediate attention please leave a message at (805) 564-5316 or email Human Resources at HR@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Libraries

All Library locations and external book drops will be closed Monday, December 23, to Friday, December 27, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Limited hours will be observed on Tuesday, December 31. All locations will open for regular library hours on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

For a detailed list of SBPL programs and branch hours, visit the SBPL Calendar.

Fire Prevention

Fire Prevention staff will be available with the exception of Wednesday, December 25, and Wednesday, January 1. If you need further assistance, please contact (805) 564-5702. For those encountering issues requiring immediate assistance from the Fire Department, contact the Combined Communications Center at (805) 882-8900.

Office of Emergency Services

The City Office of Emergency Services will be closed during the holidays from Monday, December 23, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025. For issues requiring immediate attention leave a message at (805) 331-5637 or email srosenberger@santabarbaraca.gov.

Police Department

The Police Department Lobby will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, and reopening on Thursday, December 26, 2024. There will be no vehicle releases on Christmas Day.

Call 9-1-1 to report an emergency or call (805) 882-8900 to report a non-emergency.

Information on services available by phone and online during regular office hours is available on the Police Department page.

Parks and Recreation

All Parks and Recreation Department offices and community centers will be closed from Monday, December 23, 2024, through Sunday, January 5, 2025, except for venues rented out for private events.

Los Baños del Mar will be closed from Tuesday, December 24, through Wednesday, January 1, for maintenance.

Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center will remain open.

Public Works Permits

Public Works Inspection will be available all weekdays during the closure with the exception of Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2024.

To schedule a Public Works Inspection, please call (805) 564-5396.

Please call (805) 564-5383, (805) 564-5388, or email pwcounter@santabarbaraca.gov for emergency public work construction permits from December 26 – 29, 2024, only.

Street Sweeping

Street sweeping (and parking enforcement related to street sweeping) will be canceled on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, and New Year’s Day Wednesday, January 1. Regularly scheduled street sweeping will resume the following day. There will be no make-up days or shifts in the schedule. For more information, visit Street Sweeping.

Trash and Recycling

Residential and business curbside collection will be delayed by one day following Christmas Day on Wednesday, December 25, and New Year’s Day on Wednesday, January 1. A reminder e-mail will be sent to residential customers prior to each holiday.

For questions regarding your specific pickup schedule, Christmas tree pickups, additional pickups, and other trash-related questions, please call MarBorg directly at (805) 963-1852 or visit MarBorg.com/Holiday-Schedule.

Utility Billing / City Hall Cashier

The Utility Billing/Cashier office will be closed to the public from December 20, 2024, through January 3, 2025. Utility Billing staff can be contacted December 23-24, 26-27, and 30-31 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. by phone (805) 564-5343 or via email at UtilityBilling@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

Payments will be processed and credited to accounts throughout the closure period. Water, sewer, and trash bill payments can be paid online via WaterSmart at SantaBarbara.WaterSmart.com, by phone at (855) 844-0038, by mail, or left in the drop box at City Hall.

For more information, visit Utility Billing.

Waterfront Administration

The Public Counter is open with limitations but will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Many services are also available online at Waterfront Services.