Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office Honored with Female-Friendly Law Firm Award

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has received the Female-Friendly Law Firm Award from the Santa Barbara Women Lawyers Association, recognizing its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for women.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office employs 158 individuals, with women comprising an impressive 63% of the workforce. Among the 54 attorneys, 31 are women, making up 57% of our legal team. This representation is not only significant but also reflective of a progressive approach to gender equality in the legal field.

In the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, 12 out of 32 members are women, representing over 38% of the team. This percentage is notably higher than the national average for law enforcement agencies, showcasing our dedication to promoting women in all aspects of our operations.

The office actively fosters an environment where women can thrive professionally. Programs supporting mentorship, family leave, and State Disability Insurance (SDI) help employees balance career and family responsibilities, reflecting a dedication to work-life balance and fostering opportunities for women.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is proud to be recognized for its progressive approach to creating opportunities for women in the legal field. By prioritizing diversity and inclusion at all levels, the District Attorney’s Office strives to serve as a model for other organizations in the community.

District Attorney John T. Savrnoch adds: “It was an honor to receive the Female-Friendly Law Firm Award from the Santa Barbara County Women Lawyers. The award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team in creating an inclusive environment where women can, and do, thrive. At the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, we believe diversity strengthens our ability to serve justice, and this recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to ensure that every individual has the opportunity to succeed. We are proud of the strides we’ve made, but our work is far from done. We will continue to foster an environment where all employees can contribute, grow, and lead.”