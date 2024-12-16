Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to Host Annual Member Share Event on Saturday, December 21

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is pleased to invite community members to its annual “Member Share” meeting, set for Saturday, December 21. This special event offers a unique opportunity for members to share their personal genealogical stories, discoveries, and experiences, as well as cherished family heirlooms and traditions.

During the meeting, a select group of members will present their exciting breakthroughs, including overcoming brick wall obstacles, finding new DNA cousins, and learning more about their ancestral homelands. These stories will showcase the passion and perseverance of genealogists who continue to uncover the hidden chapters of their family history.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to join us at our annual Member Share event,” said Ted Tazer-Myers, president of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. “This event provides an opportunity for us to connect with and inspire one another, and reflect on the incredible journeys we’ve embarked on in our family history research.”

This event is free and open to the public, and will take place in person at the First Presbyterian Church at 21 E. Constance Avenue in Santa Barbara. Genealogical Society Special Interest Groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. (in person only), followed by a short business meeting at 10:30 a.m., with the Member Share beginning at 11:00 a.m. The meeting and Member Share presentations will be available via Zoom. Visit SBGen.org to pre-register.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit sbgen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.