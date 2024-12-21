BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County Expands into West Ventura County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Camarillo Areas from Tripod Inc.

Santa Barbara, CA – December 16, 2024 – BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County, led by the dynamic husband-and-wife team of Mike and Sharon Perez, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the West Ventura County territories, including Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Camarillo, from Tripod Inc. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing growth and mission to deliver high-quality home care and medical staffing services to communities throughout California.

Mike and Sharon Perez bring over seven years of experience as BrightStar Care operators and have earned the distinguished honor of being named the 2024 Franchisee of the Year, an award recognizing their exceptional service and dedication to the BrightStar Care mission. Their continued success reflects their commitment to delivering compassionate, top-tier care to clients in the Santa Barbara County area and beyond.

“We are thrilled to extend our reach into the West Ventura County area and continue our mission of providing the highest level of care,” said Mike Perez, co-owner of BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County. “This acquisition from Tripod Inc. allows us to expand our services to families in Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, and Camarillo, and we look forward to making a positive impact on their lives through personalized and compassionate care.”

Sharon Perez, co-owner, added, “Our team is dedicated to ensuring that every client receives the best care possible, tailored to their individual needs. This expansion gives us an exciting opportunity to bring our trusted services to new communities, and we are eager to build lasting relationships with the families in these areas.”

With the addition of the West Ventura County territories, BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County will continue to offer a comprehensive range of services, including skilled nursing, therapy, personal care, and companionship. All services are provided by highly trained professionals who prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of their clients.

The acquisition from Tripod Inc. represents a significant step forward for BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County as the company expands its footprint and continues to provide exceptional care to those in need.

For more information about BrightStar Care of Santa Barbara County and its expanded service areas, please visit www.brightstarcare.com/santa-barbara.

About BrightStar Care

BrightStar Care is a leading provider of home care and medical staffing services, with over 350 locations across the United States. BrightStar Care offers a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, therapy, personal care, and companionship, with a focus on delivering quality care to individuals of all ages. The company is committed to providing compassionate, professional care that supports the health and well-being of its clients.