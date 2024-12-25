As Art Director of the Independent, making 52 front covers can be challenging. Each cover story can highlight a different person, organization, event, or history within the Santa Barbara community. Here are some of the covers I enjoyed designing and seeing on newsstands in 2024.











Smell the Roses | Issue 951

Photo by Ingrid Bostrom.

Tattoo artist, JJ Ortiz who battled cancer and still managed to put on Santa Barbara’s first annual Rose Garden Tattoo convention in April. I wanted to incorporate hues of blue and metallic hues on the cover as a nod to JJ’s authentic California style.









Hey, Bartender! | Issue 964

Photo by Ingrid Bostrom.

As a former Bartender I really wanted this issue to stand out. Our photographer Ingrid Bostrom was able to take an amazing group shot inside Harry’s Plaza and captured the energy of the Bartenders’ perfectly. The black and shining gold color palate pays tribute to the seriousness and glamour that can come with being a Bartender.











Fight For Freedom | Issue 966

All credit goes to our amazing Illustrator Ben Ciccati on this one. With very little reference to art and photography from this time period, we had an idea of honoring the Chumash in a strong and respectful image of them fighting for their freedom and land. Ben was able to also do a wide double page illustration of the landscape of Santa Barbara during that time.











Best Of | Issue 979

Illustration by Ben Ciccati

Our idea for Best Of this year was to implement subtle hints of the importance of voting in the upcoming election by having an Americana Rustic feel to it. Our mascot, Ollie the Collie, was featured throughout our advertising for Best Of leading up to the cover. Again our illustrator Ben was able to do a great job adding the vintage and California flair we were aiming for.













Words on Fire | Issue 961

Illustration by Ben Ciccati

Our issue honoring Bloomsday. Discussing the significance of James Joyce’s Ulysses and how it was banned in the U.S. due to its controversial sections describing “dirty” acts. Ben did an amazing job bringing this idea to life.

Honorable Mentions

Don of a New Era | Issue 947

Granada Grandeur, Celebration 100 Years | Issue 952