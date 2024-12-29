Attempting to end the homeless problem by mandating more housing is wrong for a myriad of reasons, but the worst is graft and the abuse of the laws. Has anyone really thought about the many contributing factors in this “crisis”?

Before you allow the building codes to be conflated and ignored, try putting the majority of your energy into mental health facilities. Don’t allow an eight-story monstrosity to occupy a beautiful piece of real estate and shadow the namesake Mission of your community. That building is the heart and soul of your town.

People, get up and fight this, fight all the abuse associated with this “crisis” that exploits the law and permanently alters this sacred town’s image so adversely. It wont stop, unless you stop it.

They set a precedent at La Cumbre Plaza. Now they will exploit that, and it can never be reversed if that happens.

Put you collective feet down, save the Mission, it’s your mission to do so. Though the Mission will remain, it will not be in it’s rightful environs if this eight-story hub of activity is allowed to be constructed.

