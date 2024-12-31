Charges Filed in Santa Maria Gang-Related Murder: Two Adults and Juvenile Suspect Arraigned

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Re: People v. Lopez-Ramirez, et al, Santa Barbara Case No. 24CR09943

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that charges have been filed against a 16-year-old in the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court and 18-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez and 21-year-old Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in connection with the December 10, 2024 murder of a 20-year-old victim in the City of Santa Maria.

Mr. Jesus Lopez-Ramirez is charged with one felony count of First Degree Murder under Penal Code Section 187(a)/189 and is additionally charged with a Special Circumstance pursuant to Penal Code Section 190.2(a)(22) for a murder committed to further the activities of a criminal street gang. Mr. Jesus Lopez-Ramirez is also charged with several other felony counts of Possession of an Assault Rifle, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without Proper Registration, and Street Terrorism.

Mr. Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez is charged with several felony counts of Possession of an Assault Rifle, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Street Terrorism, and Accessory After the Crime of Murder.

A 16-year-old juvenile has also been charged with one felony count of First Degree Murder under Penal Code Section 187(a)/189 and is additionally charged with a Special Circumstance pursuant to Penal Code Section 190.2(a)(22) for a murder committed to further the activities of a criminal street gang and other charges.

Mr. Jesus Lopez-Ramirez and Mr. Alex Brandon Lopez-Ramirez will be arraigned today in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Division of the Santa Barbara Superior Court. Senior Deputy District Attorney Bryant Estep is leading the prosecution of this case.