Solvang Senior Center Breaks Ground on New Facility January 15, 2025

Solvang, California — The Solvang Senior Center is thrilled to announce the start of construction on its new state-of-the-art facility, marking a major milestone in its mission to serve the community. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on January 15, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Wing of the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, and the public is warmly invited to join this momentous occasion.

The new 5,500-square-foot, two-story building will double the Center’s current size, allowing for expanded services, concurrent programs, and a broader range of activities to meet the needs of Solvang’s growing senior population. The facility will also serve as a valuable community resource for multi-generational programming and events. Construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Project Milestones and Community Support

The City of Solvang officially approved the construction project and issued the building permit in December 2024. Preparations are already underway, with construction fencing in place and demolition of the existing modular structure scheduled to begin on January 6, 2025.

In July 2024, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors approved a lease extension for the Solvang Senior Center through 2113, ensuring its long-term presence in the community. Supervisor Joan Hartmann commended the generosity of donors who have contributed over $5 million to date and praised County staff for their efficient handling of technical approvals.

Uninterrupted Services During Construction

The Center will continue to offer its full range of programs and activities without interruption during the construction period. Thanks to the City of Solvang, operations have been temporarily relocated to the American Legion Wing of the Veterans Memorial Building, conveniently located near the original site. Updated class schedules and program details are available on the Center’s website at solvangseniorcenter.org.

Looking Ahead

Fundraising efforts remain ongoing to support the final stages of construction and prepare the new facility for expanded programming. The community’s enthusiastic support underscores the importance of this project, which aims to promote active and independent lifestyles for older adults while fostering a vibrant, inclusive community.

The Solvang Senior Center looks forward to welcoming members and the public to its enhanced facility, which will serve as a hub for connection, learning, and celebration for years to come.

The Solvang Senior Center currently serves 650 individuals, offering twenty weekly classes and activities, nutrition programs, community outreach initiatives, and educational events. These services will continue seamlessly during the construction period. For more information on the Center’s offerings, visit their website at solvangseniorcenter.org, contact them via email at ssctr@verizon.net, or call (805) 688-3793.

About Solvang Senior Center:

The Solvang Senior Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1978, serves as the Santa Ynez Valley’s community hub for active aging adults aged 55 and older. With a mission to enhance lives through various programs and activities, the Center provides opportunities for connection and vital resources for independent living. Located at 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang, California, behind the Solvang Veteran’s Hall, the Center is supported by individual memberships, donations, and grants from foundations, businesses, and government entities. For a comprehensive list of services, events, and additional information, please visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org.