Cottage Health Welcomes Its First New Year’s Baby of 2025

Thu Jan 02, 2025 | 4:21pm

SANTA BARBARA—January 2, 2025—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year. Miriam and Igor Boyko of Ventura welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl named Esther Love Boyko, into the world at 3:07 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH). Weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches, Baby Boyko is already captivating hearts with her arrival.

Baby Boyko arrival marks not just the start of a new year but the beginning of a new chapter in the Boyko family’s lives.

The Birth Center at SBCH is committed to patient well-being, offering state-of-the-art amenities for a safe and comfortable experience. With a compassionate, family-centered team, SBCH provides specialized care and emergency support for mothers and newborns who need extra attention.

In addition to SBCH’s resources, patients benefit from the expertise of Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic, offering comprehensive women’s healthcare services from wellness exams to high-risk pregnancy care. As part of Cottage Health, the clinic provides seamless integration with the network, ensuring easy referrals and access to a wide range of medical services.

To learn more, visit cottagehealth.org/womens-services.

