SoCal Edison Considering Public Safety Power Shutoff for Parts of Santa Barbara County on Saturday

Southern California Edison is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County this weekend due to heightened wildfire risk.

According to SCE, the shutoffs being considered could affect more than 2,500 customers from Eastern Goleta Valley up to Paradise Road starting as soon as 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4.

For more information, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911 or visit https://sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.