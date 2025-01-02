News
Public Safety

SoCal Edison Considering Public Safety Power Shutoff for Parts of Santa Barbara County on Saturday

More than 2,500 Customers Are in Affected Areas, Including Eastern Goleta Valley

By
Thu Jan 02, 2025 | 3:36pm
SoCal Edison is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff for the areas in orange above beginning this Saturday afternoon, January 4. | Credit: SCE

Southern California Edison is considering a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of Santa Barbara County this weekend due to heightened wildfire risk.

According to SCE, the shutoffs being considered could affect more than 2,500 customers from Eastern Goleta Valley up to Paradise Road starting as soon as 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 4.

For more information, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911 or visit https://sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Fri Jan 03, 2025 | 04:16am
