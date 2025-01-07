DJ Wilson Shines in Santa Barbara’s 88-44 Victory Over Rival Dos Pueblos

D.J. Wilson knocked down eight three-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points and the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team cruised to an 88-44 victory over rival Dos Pueblos on Monday night at Sovine Gymnasium.

After a successful football season as an First Team All-Channel League safety and backup quarterback Wilson has methodically knocked off the rust on the hardwood early this season and Monday’s performance was evidence that he has found his form.

“I was feeling it for sure. We have so many great scorers on our offense that they just open up the floor,” Wilson said. “I’m starting to finally catch my stride right about now.”

The Dons shot nearly 70-percent from the floor in the first quarter and jumped out to a 23-6 lead on WIlson’s first three-pointer of the game with 2:49 remaining in the first quarter.

However, Dos Pueblos responded with a 19-7 run capped off by a corner three-pointer from Danny Pizano that cut the Chargers’ deficit to 30-25 with 4:25 left in the first half.

“We cut into it. I was really happy with the way they did that, but we have to defend better for longer spurts of time,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “I felt like when we made that run there were a couple possessions where we made bad decisions. Where we didn’t need the shots that we took.”

Dos Pueblos did not score again for the remainder of the first half as the Dons responded with a furious surge to close the half on a 16-0 run capped off by a Brent Sharpton three-pointer to take a 46-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“The subbing patterns are off because we had a couple of guys out, it was probably just a bad coaching move with the combination players at once,” said Zuffelato of the Dos Pueblos run. “Our intensity dropped a little bit then we fixed that and they were back at it again.”

Santa Barbara continued to build its lead in the second half and took a 63-29 lead midway through the third quarter on Wilson’s eighth three-pointer of the game.

Luke Zuffelato sprayed passes all over the court on his way to seven assists. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Owen Wilson chipped in 14 points for Santa Barbara, including three three-pointers. Luke Zuffelato dazzled with his all-around floor game with eleven points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Carter Battle added ten points.

Evan Pinsker was a standout for Dos Pueblos as he finished with eleven points and six assists.

Dos Pueblos will move on to another tough rivalry game at San Marcos on Wednesday. The Dons will travel to Oxnard in a matchup of last season’s co-Channel League Champions.