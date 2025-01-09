Reflecting on the Los Angeles Fires:  A Call for Compassion and Self-Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The devastating fires in Los Angeles have left many individuals and families grappling with loss, displacement, and uncertainty. Behavioral Wellness extends heartfelt compassion and support to all those affected by this tragedy.

Our hearts go out to the families, first responders, and communities impacted by the fires. During times of crisis, it’s essential to prioritize not only physical safety but also mental and emotional well-being. Behavioral Wellness encourages residents impacted directly, as well as those experiencing indirect stress or trauma, to practice self-care and seek support as needed. Below are some tips to help cope during this challenging time:

Acknowledge Your Feelings. It’s natural to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad during a crisis. Give yourself permission to process these emotions and reach out to loved ones or professionals for support.

Take Breaks from the News. While staying informed is important, constant exposure to disaster coverage can heighten stress. Set boundaries around media consumption to protect your mental well-being.

Stay Connected. Stay connected to family, friends and support networks.

Practice Basic Self-Care. Do your best to get enough rest, stay hydrated, and eat nourishing foods. Small acts of self-care can make a significant difference in how you feel.

Seek Additional Support if Needed. If feelings of stress or trauma become overwhelming, don’t hesitate to reach out for support. Professional resources are available.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with linkage to services or is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, please call the 24/7 Crisis and Access Line at (888) 868-1649.