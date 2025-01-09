With an estimated net worth of $195 billion, the world’s wealthiest man doesn’t worry about shaking buildings and terrified pets on the Central Coast and all the way out to Bakersfield. Not about endangered red-legged frogs, monarch butterflies, California least terns, blue whales, or threatened species including snowy plovers, western red and pallid bats, southwest pond turtles, and gray whales. And Carpinteria’s harbor seals? Not even about endangered jaguarundi, ocelots (100 wild individuals), and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles (one of the most endangered sea turtle species) in Boca Chica, Texas.

In September 2022, a test launch scorched 68 acres of land in the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. In April 2023, SpaceX launched what was meant to be the world’s most powerful rocket. It exploded on the launch pad at Boca Chica, jettisoning flaming heavy debris into sensitive wetlands. In response, Elon Musk said: “We’ve got a lot of land with nobody around, and so if it blows up, it’s cool.”

The Department of Air Force at Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) is applying to the California Coastal Commission for increased missile launches to 100 this year. If approved, that’s sonic booms every three or four days. A large percentage would be SpaceX Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.

Musk doesn’t worry about the Kessler effect while controlling nearly two-thirds of all active satellites orbiting Earth, with over 7,000 Starlink satellite s aiming to become a mega-constellation of 42,000. With an estimated life span of five years, several Starlink satellites are already inactive or deorbited. The math means the low orbit atmosphere is becoming a space junk yard for the wealthiest man on Earth.

The Coastal Commission staff report states, “Sonic booms generated by proposed SpaceX rocket launches subject an extensive area of central and southern California’s mainland coast and offshore islands to blast waves and elevated sound levels. Marine mammals and other coastal wildlife species outside of VSFB experience these sound and pressure effects, and respond with startle responses and other behavioral changes.”

Maps included in the report indicate Sonic Boom Level 0.50-0.99 psf (pounds per square foot) through 2.21-5.70 psf. At sonic boom levels between 0.50 and 1.99 psf, people and their pets sense them on land, and people complain about experiencing violent impacts of sonic booms. On the sonic boom level map below, only three out of several booms detected on land indicated at bottom left are Sonic Boom Level 2.00 – 2.20 psf. The bottom right map image shows no sonic booms detected on land at Sonic Boom Level 2.21 – 5.70 psf.

Comparing the levels over Santa Barbara Channel and CINMS (Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary)to the NOAA CINMS Large Whale Aerial Survey Program Sightings map dated November 21, 2024. Of real concern additionally is that there is no data or current studies on the impact of sonic booms on whales in this area or anywhere else in the world.

What happens to wildlife on land and in the ocean at this largest Sonic Boom Level 2.21 – 5.70 psf? In particular, on northwest Santa Cruz Island, most of Santa Rosa and San Miguel Islands, and out beyond the channel? There are likely other pelagic species such as sperm whales affected. Though they are rarely sighted within the S.B. Channel, they are more likely to be outside the channel. As I reiterate, there are no studies on whether whales may be affected by these pressure waves at levels up to 11 times the psf reported by humans on land to be terrifying to their pets.

Protected and depleted humpback whales, endangered blue whales, and gray whales on southbound and northbound migration, including mothers and calves, are documented by the marine sanctuary. Also sighted around the sanctuary and the channel are deep diving Blainsville and Baird’s beaked whales, species of higher acoustic sensitivity.

There is no mention of concerns for cetaceans, and an absence of observation regarding underwater monitoring data regarding potentially fatal impact of sonic booms on cetaceans at or near surface. As well as pinnipeds and phocids (seals) and cetaceans (dolphins and whales) come to the surface to breathe, rest, and/or nurse. Cetaceans rely primarily on auditory senses for these functions.

Coastal Commission reported that sonic booms are detected to depths of 50 meters below ocean surface. However, there are no underwater monitoring systems in place.

At least 10 environmental organizations, dozens of astronomers, over 100 researchers, and members of the general public have expressed concerns about the proposed increased launch program at Vandenberg. References are available in the Google Doc I’ve created: bit.ly/3zb53bw

Air Force is accepting public comments for environmental impact statement preparation. Public meetings take place 5-8 p.m. on January 14, 15, 16, with one virtual option.

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1679, 3801 Market St., Ventura

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Westside Neighborhood Center, 423 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025: Dick DeWees Community Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc

Virtual Public Scoping Meeting (6 p.m. Pacific Time)

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025: Zoom link to be made available. www.VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com

Comments may also be submitted through the comment form at VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com or emailed to info@VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com with subject line “Falcon EIS.”

Remind Governor Newsom that SpaceX’s space launch activities are carried out solely by a private entity, not a government program, and Coastal Zone Management Act’s consistency certification provisions must apply. https://www.gov.ca.gov/contact