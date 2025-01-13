Goleta City Hall Electric Vehicle Charging Project Ribbon Cutting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 13, 2025 – There are 17 new Level 2 PowerFlex Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers at Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and you are invited to come see them for yourself at a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Come celebrate with us as the green ribbon is cut, marking the completion of this much-anticipated project to Goleta City Hall and the official opening of the EV chargers for all to use. This will also be a chance to see a quick demo of how to use the chargers. Spanish interpretation will be provided and light refreshments will be served.

Mayor Paula Perotte is among the speakers who will be commenting at the historic event. She said, “This project is a huge step forward in our mission to transition to zero emission vehicles and our commitment to provide publicly available EV charging at City-owned facilities. We’re excited to unveil this project and we invite you to come charge with us.”

The project was funded by Southern California Edison’s (SCE) Charge Ready Program and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s (APCD) Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure Program, and was designed especially for use by the public, employees, and City fleet charging.

Background:

The City Hall EV Charging project was developed to support the City in transitioning to meet California’s new EV and clean transportation goals. The infrastructural work provided by SCE for the project is estimated to be worth about $250,000, provided at no cost to the City through SCE’s Charge Ready Infrastructure and Rebate Program. Additionally, a grant of $22,000 was awarded to the City by APCD’s Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure Program to offset the costs of the new PowerFlex Level 2 chargers. The City will be seeking additional grant funding from Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) and/or other sources to cover the remaining project cost of $11,000.

In September of 2020, the State of California issued an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicle sales to be zero-emission by 2035. By installing these public EV chargers, the City is addressing one of the main barriers to switching from a gas-powered vehicle to one that runs on electricity: access to reliable EV charging. With this recent installation, the chargers at City Hall meet Level 2 charging standards – meaning that they have 208-volt to 240-volt plugs, adding 20 to 60 miles per hour of charge.

Learn more about the City’s Sustainability Program and projects at: https://cityofgoleta.org/sustainability.