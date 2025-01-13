Upcoming Tree Maintenance and Potential Traffic Impacts

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – January 13, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara’s Urban Forestry Program, in partnership with Mariposa Tree Management, will conduct routine pruning on mature Ficus microcarpa (Indian laurel fig) trees throughout the City to ensure the health and safety of the mature trees. Work is scheduled to begin the week of January 20 and is expected to be complete by mid-February.

The pruning will manage the overextension of the tree canopy and reduce weight in limbs across the outer canopy. Additional needs will be addressed on a per-tree basis to ensure the long-term health and safety of the mature trees.

Work areas include:

Milpas Street between Carpinteria Street and Canon Perdido Street

State Street from Calle Palo Colorado to South Ontare Road

Due to the large size of the trees and their location along busy streets, traffic control measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of crews and the public. These measures may result in temporary travel delays in work areas. “No Parking” signs will be posted 48 hours before work is scheduled to begin.

For more information, contact the City’s Urban Forestry Program within the Parks Division at (805) 564-5433 or Trees@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.