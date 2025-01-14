In the last two months, we’ve had three shots fired across our bow: Camarillo, Malibu, and now Pacific Palisades/Altadena, with a 4th-5th-6th if you count the other horrific windstorms we’ve had, that also could’ve turned our neighborhoods into infernos. Please help protect my home by protecting your own:

1. Rake up and get rid of dead “kindling” from in/under/on trees, shrubs, roofs and gutters.

2. Trim/prune/remove trees and shrubs at least 5 feet back from houses, garages, sheds, and fences.

3. Remove all brush — grasses, chaparral, and such — from open areas around your house.

4. Make sure all vents and other openings are sealed with 1/8-inch screening/caulking/trim. Many houses burn from the inside out once embers from the “fire blizzard” get inside or under decks, etc.

5. Talk to neighbors who aren’t keeping up with the Joneses.

As our fire season continues, let’s get busy — and best of luck to us all!