National Disaster Search Dog Foundation Search Dog Teams Deploy To Los Angeles Fires

SANTA PAULA, CA (January 13, 2025) – Five canine disaster search teams trained by the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) have joined the hundreds of two- and four-legged rescuers, answering the call for assistance from communities affected by the fires still burning throughout the Los Angeles area. Many of these incredible dogs have truly gone from rescued shelter dog to rescuer, and are now on the front lines helping with rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of these devastating fires.

SDF-trained human remains detection (HRD) team Jon Munguia & Clifford of Los Angeles County Fire Department and SDF-trained live-find teams Josh Davis & Bosco and Garreth Miller & Reva of California Task Force 3 (CA-TF3), and Patrick Easton & Linus and Eric Lieuwen & Ridge of California Task Force 7 (CA-TF7) have deployed to the Los Angeles fires along with their teammates to assist in recent days.

Our hearts go out to all those affected by these devastating fires that have swept through many parts of Los Angeles. The intensity, speed and destructiveness is unlike anything this area has ever seen and we continue to keep everyone in our thoughts as they navigate the difficult days ahead. We send our deepest gratitude to the many firefighters, both local and from all over the West Coast, Canada, and Mexico, who continue to work around-the-clock to protect lives and homes from these fires, as well as cover regular operations at stations throughout the cities.

As this is an ongoing and evolving incident, updates will be shared via our website and social media here: https://www.searchdogfoundation.org/los-angeles-fires/

About SDF

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (“SDF”) is a nonprofit, nongovernmental organization based in Santa Paula, California. It was founded in 1996 by Wilma Melville, a retired teacher deployed to the site of the April 1995 Oklahoma City bombing with Murphy, her FEMA-certified search dog. She returned home with deep concerns about America’s disaster response infrastructure and was determined to introduce improvements through better trained and coordinated canine disaster search teams.

SDF’s mission is to strengthen disaster response in America by rescuing, recruiting, and training dogs and partnering them with firefighters and other first responders. Over the past 28 years, SDF has recruited hundreds of rescue dogs and trained over 200 certified search teams that have deployed to 281 disasters and missing

person searches nationally and worldwide. SDF supports its teams through ongoing training and medical coverage for the entire life of each dog, all at no cost to their task forces or departments.

To learn more about SDF, visit www.searchdogfoundation.org