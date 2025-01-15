Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In the wake of the devastating fires occurring in Los Angeles, a free day camp for kids impacted by the Los Angeles fires will be offered Wednesday, January 15 through Friday, January 17 at the Santa Barbara Zoo for kids ages 6-16 years old. Since last week, Cold Springs School, in partnership with others, has hosted a free day camp for families impacted by the fire. Camp at Cold Springs has been well utilized and offered tremendous support.

We are pleased that we can continue to offer camp throughout the week. The Zoo camp is being operated by Project:Camp, the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, Moxi and other community volunteers. This opportunity aims to support families affected by the fires and provide a safe, healing, environment for children in a normalized, fun, and structured setting.

When: Wednesday – Friday, January 15- 17, from 9 AM – 3 PM

What: Evacuated children ages 6-16 are invited to join a day camp at the Santa Barbara Zoo, led by a collaboration of Project:Camp, County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, Moxi and community volunteers. Trauma informed counselors will be available throughout the day to offer support.

Where: Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Niños Drive, Santa Barbara

Register for camp here: https://projectcamp.co/camps

For 24/7 mental health support, the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Access Line is available at (888) 868-1649.