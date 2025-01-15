President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for California Disaster Declaration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON — FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of California for emergency work undertaken as a result of wildfires and straight-line winds beginning on January 7, 2025, and continuing.

The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75% to 100% for a period of 180 days of the state’s choosing within the first 270 days of the incident period. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and other needs assistance for total eligible costs.