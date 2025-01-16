Announcement

Temporary Closure of U.S. 101 Gaviota Rest Areas Beginning Friday, January 17

Author Image By Caltrans
Thu Jan 16, 2025 | 10:54am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound and southbound US 101 Gaviota Rest Areas will be temporarily closed beginning Friday, January 17 at 2 pm and will remain closed until Wednesday, January 22 at 2 pm.

The closure is necessary to allow for a planned power shut off, wastewater repairs and reconstruction activities.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Thu Jan 16, 2025 | 20:50pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/01/16/temporary-closure-of-u-s-101-gaviota-rest-areas-beginning-friday-january-17/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.