Temporary Closure of U.S. 101 Gaviota Rest Areas Beginning Friday, January 17

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound and southbound US 101 Gaviota Rest Areas will be temporarily closed beginning Friday, January 17 at 2 pm and will remain closed until Wednesday, January 22 at 2 pm.

The closure is necessary to allow for a planned power shut off, wastewater repairs and reconstruction activities.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.