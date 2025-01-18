Tomorrow — is another day for America to try to be great. I think we try every day. But that’s not what MAGA thinks. They want us to be great again — which implies we were great in the past — but they never tell us when that past was.

Until now.

Our next Prez, who invented the slogan, believes America was great during 1964-1966. How do we know this? Because, since he won the election, he gets to select his advisors and his Cabinet — and his choices reveal that he is trying to replicate the greatness of America in the mid-‘60s. In fact, our Felon-in-Chief is modeling his First Admin Family on the Addams Family.

The Addams Family TV show aired from 1964-1966 — before you say no one in their right mind would choose TV characters to inspire his choices for White House positions, remember that this is a man who truly believes in the images he sees on TV — when he wanted to know what was “really” happening on January 6th, he didn’t ask his advisors — he watched TV. And studies show that what we watch on screens influences our behavior.

There are many obvious parallels between the Admin and Addams families. Both groups have a cast of characters who: (1) Don’t believe laws apply to them, (2) Act like they are intellectually superior to everyone, and (3) Express extreme confidence in their strange ideas. Or, as their theme song suggests, these outsiders are “creepy and they’re kooky … They’re altogether spooky … ”

To prove the point, let’s compare family members one to one:

Gomez Addams is an unconventional, sallow business tycoon who is very rich and wears black clothes. He thinks he controls everything and overreacts when he finds out he doesn’t. Our Bro-in-Chief’s main Bro-Advisor acts just like him. Add a mustache and a cigar and he’s Gomez’s twin.

Most of what Lurch the butler says sounds like complaining groans, and is unintelligible — much like a Fox News anchorman. Lurch is in charge of Family security — if you mess with him he’ll crush your hat. Okay, so he’s inexperienced. But Central Casting says he’s tall enough. Make him Secretary of Defense.

Uncle Fester is a crazy experimenter who ignores real science and substitutes his own versions for it, usually with disastrous results — he also acts like he’s got a worm in his brain. Though technically not a Junior, Fester embodies the traits of the Administration’s Health expert. And he likes dead animals.

Obviously Morticia is … there’s no need to call out a person who doesn’t want to be a part of the show. So Morticia is on hiatus and will only appear in the second season in guest roles. But she’ll still have her intoxicating accent.

The brilliant, but frequently ignored, young daughter Wednesday represents the feminine intelligence that our Bro-in-Chief doesn’t respect but keeps nearby because he likes to be surrounded by non-threatening good-looking women.

The Addams Family also includes Cousin Itt, and Thing. And, if you’re wondering if there are any of them in this Administration — well, when the food’s free, all kinds of Itts and Things will sit at your table.

Finally, there’s the second “man of the [White] house” — Pugsley. Do I even need to say it? The glint in our Veep’s eye as he gets up to mischief is identical to Pug’s. The little rascal. I just hope he doesn’t blow-up Panama by accident.

So our Fearful Leader is putting together a White House inspired by a mid-‘60s TV show. Other shows from the time when America was great, which may have also shaped his attitudes, include I Dream of Jeannie (women are fantasies created by men), Get Smart (good guys work for CONTROL, bad guys work for KAOS), and Batman (life is a comic book). He is a man of his times. Unfortunately.

But the greatness of America also began to be challenged in 1964 — at about the same time the Beatles arrived in the U.S. — on TV of course. The Fab Four quickly became figureheads for changes in society’s attitudes. In fact, in 1966, John Lennon had the audacity to say that they “were more popular than Jesus,” a remark which enraged Christian and right-wing Americans, and prompted book and album burnings ‚ the KKK even showed up outside the Beatles’ concert venues. If any of that sounds familiar to you, just raise your Tiki Torches.

By the time All in the Family aired in 1971, MAGA’s sense of the greatness of America had faded as protestors confronted authority and demanded peace and equal rights and sexual freedom. You can see how MAGA thought America’s greatness was over – all they had left on TV was Archie Bunker ranting against early proponents of DEI.

It remains ironic that the type of people the right wing grew to resent, and even hate, were personified by the Beatles — the most popular band in the world whose most popular song would be a fitting theme song for MAGA —

Yesterday.