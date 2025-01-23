Chumash Casino Resort’s ‘Project Pink’ Campaign Raises $8,700 for Breast Imaging Center of Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, January 23, 2025 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians recently presented a check for over $8,700 to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, to help the nonprofit deliver superior care to its patients through ultrasound screenings, mammography, biopsies and much more. The donation is part of the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Project Pink campaign, which showcases expertly crafted pink food and beverage creations, all in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the entire month of October, the resort’s various eateries sold pink-colored snacks, sweets, specialty desserts and drinks, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the campaign. This year’s effort generated $4,365, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in an $8,730 donation to the Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, which is supported by the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals.

Andrew Brown, VP of Advancement for the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, shared the following: “We are deeply grateful for the generous support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for awarding the proceeds from this year’s Project Pink fundraiser to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Breast Imaging Center. The tribe’s commitment helps ensure that women and families have access to the vital resources needed for early detection and ongoing care. Early detection saves lives, and thanks to the tribe’s generosity, we can continue raising awareness and offering hope to those who need it most. The partnership in this effort is truly invaluable, and we are inspired by your dedication to making a difference in our community.”

The annual Project Pink campaign is led by the Chumash Casino Resort’s hardworking chefs, who are dedicated to shedding light on breast cancer awareness. They poured countless hours into recreating the familiar lineup of Project Pink sweets, including the popular chocolate molds of high heel shoes, flat shoes and purses, and featured an assortment of other one-of-a-kind creations. Some of the campaign’s new Project Pink menu items that were on display in October in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case were pistachio cherry cake, funfetti pound cake, strawberry Grand Mariner cake, chocolate raspberry cake, cherry blossom cupcake, almond raspberry mousse cake and peach and vanilla mousse.

“Our annual Project Pink campaign is a source of pride for us because it raises awareness and provides funds that go toward helping local nonprofits serve those community members in need, said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

The Breast Imaging Center at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, located on 351 S. Patterson Ave. in Goleta, offers a variety of services, including 3D digital mammography, soft mammo pad, targeted ultrasound imaging, whole breast ultrasound screening, ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, DEXA bone density scanning and more.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-681-6459. To donate to the Foundation for Cottage Rehabilitation and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals, please visit: https://www.cottagehealth.org/giving/now/#Goleta-Valley

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.chumash.gov.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit www.chumashcasino.com/dining.