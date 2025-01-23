Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Announces 2025 Board of Directors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is proud to announce the election of its 2025 Board of Directors, marking an exciting new chapter in the organization’s continuing commitment to support the local community. The 18-member board will be led by newly elected Chair Carolyn Jabs and Vice Chair Lauren Trujillo. Continuing in officer roles are Treasurer Kathy Dunlap and Secretary Sabina White.

Newly elected board members Katya Armistead and Margie Larkin join a dedicated team of continuing board members, which includes Roberta Collier, Sarah de Tagyos, Jamie Dufek, Yonie Harris, Nancy Harter, Denise Hinkle, Kathy Hollis, Lynn Karlson, Kerry Parker, Linda Putnam, Suzi Schomer, and Laurie Tumbler. For detailed biographies of board members, visit: https://womensfundsb.org/committee

For over 20 years, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara has positively impacted south Santa Barbara County by donating more than $11.6 million to 152 local nonprofits. Funding addresses the critical needs of women, children, and families. With a robust membership of over 1,400 dedicated members, the Women’s Fund has established itself as a powerful collective of strategic givers committed to changing lives together through philanthropy.

For more information about initiatives, membership opportunities, and how to get involved, visit: www.womensfundsb.org