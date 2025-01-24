Santa Barbara Police Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Garden Street

Santa Barbara Police Department issued a warning late Friday morning for members of the public to avoid the area near Garden and Ortega streets, where police officers are currently “in communications with a barricaded assault suspect” in a nearby apartment complex.

The Police Department issued the alert around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, asking the public to avoid this area until further notice due to a moderate-level incident and “possible threat to life or property.”

An hour later at 11:30 a.m., a second alert was issued informing people that the incident was still ongoing, though there was no longer a public safety concern outside the building. The public is still encouraged to avoid the area near 600 Garden Street to allow police and emergency responders to work safely.

No other information is available at this time.