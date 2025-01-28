Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – January 28, 2025 – Coastal Well Woman, a specialized healthcare center dedicated to menopause management and women’s health, proudly announces its grand opening. Founded by Laura Abrignani, a local nurse practitioner (PA) and certified Menopause Society Practitioner (MSCP), Coastal Well Woman aims to empower women through personalized, patient-centered care designed to meet their unique health needs.

“Despite the significant impact menopause has on women’s health, many navigate this crucial stage of life without adequate support or guidance,” said Laura Abrignani, R.N., N.P., M.S.N., Founder and Owner of Coastal Well Woman. “This gap in care can lead to diminished quality of life and long-term health consequences.. We’re here to change that.”

Coastal Well Woman offers a comprehensive range of healthcare and wellness services, including:

Menopause Navigation, Wellness Solutions and Support

Nutrition, Exercise and Weight Management guidance

Hormone Therapy and Testing

Annual Well-Woman Exams

Midlife Health & Wellness

Sexual Health

A Holistic Approach to Women’s Health Quality, compassionate care during every stage of a woman’s life is vital to achieving long-term health and well-being. Coastal Well Woman addresses hormonal changes both in the short-term, as well as the long-term, with expert guidance, evidence-based treatments, and personalized care plans.

“My goal is to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare in a space where women feel truly heard and cared for,” Abrignani added.

Located at 334 S. Patterson Ave., Coastal Well Woman is committed to addressing the multifaceted needs of women, especially as they navigate menopause. Laura Abrignani’s decades of experience ensure patients receive the highest standard of care in a warm and welcoming environment.

What Sets Coastal Well Woman Apart Patients can expect quicker access to care compared to traditional healthcare options, dedicated time with a certified professional, and a personalized approach to explore current or alternative therapies based on their unique needs. Woman-owned and operated, Coastal Well Woman provides the elevated care Santa Barbara women are seeking and deserve.

Breaking the Silence Around Menopause “Women do not need to suffer in silence when there are options available that allow them to feel and live their best lives,” Abrignani emphasized. Coastal Well Woman’s mission is to ensure that women are informed, supported, and empowered to take control of their health.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit CoastalWellWoman.com or call (805) 455-4425.

About Laura Abrignani, R.N., N.P., M.S.N.

Laura Abrignani earned her Nurse Practitioner degree from the Harbor-UCLA Women’s Healthcare Nurse Practitioner program and her Master of Science in Nursing from California State University, Long Beach. Her training as a Registered Nurse at Los Angeles County – USC College of Nursing provided her with extensive knowledge and experience. Laura is also nationally certified as a Menopause Society Certified Practitioners (MSCPs) demonstrating her commitment to improving women’s midlife health and healthcare experiences. A Santa Barbara local for over 30 years, Laura is the mother of twin boys and serves on the board of directors for the Granada Theater and Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

About Coastal Well Woman

Coastal Well Woman is a specialized healthcare center dedicated to women’s health and menopause management. Woman-owned and operated, the center offers a wide range of services tailored to the unique needs of women, including well-woman exams, contraception management, menopause support, and more. Learn more at www.coastalwellwoman.com | Instagram