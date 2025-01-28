The article by Mr. Woodard, “This Is 40,” includes the following sentences: “Suddenly, visionary film programmer Phyllis de Picciotto planted the seed that changed the cinema game in town. She and a clutch of idealistic organizers and financiers created a little festival that could, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) became a thing destined for greatness.” This is incorrect, but I am not sure Mr. Woodard knows that.

Ms. Picciotto did not plant the seed. That seed was planted by Shelly Ruston of the S.B. Museum of Art. It is true that Ms. Picciotto asked the city for a grant, but she was in the employ of Metropolitan Theatres and did while working as a booker for the Riviera Theatre. The “idealistic organizers” included Paul Lazurus, Ian Bernard, Marilyn Schurman, Jenny Cushnie, Shelly Ruston, Ms. Picciotto, myself, and another whose name I cannot recall. It is high time credit was afforded to all of those founders who did the actual grunt work and made the festival happen. Perhaps, on this 40th occasion, they can be remembered as well?