Sen. Schiff Slams White House Freezing of Crucial Federal Funding

Washington, D.C. — Today, Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping and unlawful action pausing federal funding, including grants, loans, and federal assistance programs, passed into law by Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

“Donald Trump’s order to halt federal assistance and grant funding will have immediate and deeply destructive consequences for recovery efforts, law enforcement funding, health care access, and so much more. The withholding of vital funds will hurt every community across the country – red, blue, rural, urban, and everything in between – and throw them into chaos.

“Law enforcement relying on federal dollars to support their equipment and critical training don’t know if those dollars will continue to flow. Seniors counting on federal assistance to help pay their rent and fill their medications are left without an answer. Families who lost their homes in the recent Los Angeles fires wondering if FEMA and other disaster assistance will abruptly stop. Parents expecting to be at work tomorrow wondering if their child care provider’s doors will still be open and for how long.

“Congress – Republicans and Democrats – approved this funding to meet the needs of ordinary Americans. It is the law. It is not optional.

“Trump’s impoundment of these funds is part of a broader effort to seize control of every aspect of government and remake it in his flawed image. Along with the unlawful firing of government watchdogs, his firing of career prosecutors, and his pardoning of violent felons, he seeks to transform America into a one party, one man state.

“Senate Republicans must join in condemning this reckless move by the president, or risk losing Congress’ most effective check on a run-away executive — the power of the purse — for good.”