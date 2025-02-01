‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life’ Opens Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Tuesday

Oh my Darcy, the ever-enduring charms of Jane Austen will be on full display at the Arlington on Tuesday, February 4, with the U.S. Premiere of Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Jane Austen a gâché ma vie) as the opening night film for Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A French riff inspired by the classic British novelist, the film was written and directed by Laura Piani, and stars Camille Rutherford, Pablo Pauly, Charlie Anson, and Annabelle Lengronne.

The plotline is intriguing: Agathe (Rutherford) is hopelessly clumsy yet charming and full of contradictions, and finds herself in “desperate singlehood.” Like so many fictional heroines before her, her dream is to experience love akin to a Jane Austen novel, like Sense and Sensibility and Pride and Prejudice, and her ultimate aspiration is to become a writer.

Her day job is selling books in the legendary British bookshop, Shakespeare & Co, in Paris. When she’s invited to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England, she must confront her insecurities to finally fulfill her ambition of becoming a novelist.

Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall, a statement by the studio said, “Jane Austen has become a bit of a rock star in the marketplace and a new modern take as high in quality and warm and winning as ‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life’ is sure to be embraced by theatrical audiences.”

Santa Barbara fans can embrace the film on Tuesday, February 4 at 8 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre. Tickets are still available. See sbiff.org for more details.

View trailer here.