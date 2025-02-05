SBIFF Festival Forecast for Wednesday, February 5
Here’s the Latest Update on What’s Going on at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
By
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Wed Feb 05, 2025 | 9:44am
Angelina Jolie stars in 'Maria', from director Pablo Larraín | Photo: Courtesy
Filmmaker Seminar
Sponsored by Fujifilm
Making Your Debut: First-Time Filmmakers
FREE ADMISSION
11am
Home Planet Productions
735 State Street Suite 103
Dune Part Two
FREE ADMISSION
11am
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Animation Panel
FREE ADMISSION
5pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Angelina Jolie
8pm
Arlington Theater
1317 State Street
Filmmaker Q&AsThe following films will have Filmmaker Q&As on Wednesday, February 5th:
- SPEAK. – 9am @ Film Center 4 with Co-director Guy Mossaman
- MISTURA – 9.20am @ Film Center 5 with Director Ricardo de Montreuil, EP/actor Christian Meier, Producer Ivan Orlic
- TRIFOLE – 9am @ Riviera with Director Gabriele Fabbro & Director of Photography Brandon Lattman
- THE SHEPHERD AND THE BEAR – 11.20am @ Film Center 2 with Direct
- BAURYNA SALU – 12noon @ Film Center 4 with Director Askhat Kuchinchirekov, Producer Dias Feld
- CARISSA – 12.20pm @ Film Center 5 with Co-writers & co-directors Jason Jacobs, Devon Delmar
- PARROT KINDERGARTEN – 2.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Amy Herdy, subject Jennifer Cunha, editor Lyman Smith, Director of Photography Thad Wadleigh, AI producer and second camera Rich Denmark
- AI WEIWEI’S TURANDOT – 2.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director/Cinematographer Maxim Derevianko, producer Christine La Monte, consulting editor Kate Amend
- MAGIC HOUR – 5pm @ Film Center 1 with Director Jacqueline Christy and actor Miriam Shor
- FINE YOUNG MEN – 5.20pm @ Film Center 2 with Director Alejandro Andrade Pease, actor Andrés Revo, actor Pablo Delgado, actor Tocho Kuri
- BEYOND THE GAZE – 5.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Jill Campbell, subject Kathy Ireland
- THE SUMMER BOOK – 6pm @ Riviera with Director Charlie McDowell
- DESERT ANGEL – 8.40pm @ Film Center 3 with Director Vincent DeLuca, producer Séverine Tibi, producer Dolores Delgado, Editor Jillian Corsie
- I HATE MYSELF AND WANT TO DIE – 9pm @ Film Center 4 with Director J. Davis, actor Andre Hyland, producer John Hermann
- HONEYDEW – 9.20pm @ Film Center 5 with actor Maureen Catalina
Get tickets here.
