‘My Kind of Valentine’s Day Gift’: ‘Rincon Gateway’ Bluffs Permanently Preserved in Carpinteria

Carpinteria received a $3.8 million Valentine’s day gift on Friday. It was no box of chocolates, but there was a lot of heart involved.

Standing on the edge of the Carpinteria bluffs, the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County announced the acquisition of the 2.48 acres under their feet: the “Rincon Gateway.” With this purchase, the Land Trust now oversees 75 total acres of the Carpinteria bluffs.

The Rincon Gateway is a “vital addition to the region’s network of protected open spaces,” the organization said. It is along one of the last remaining stretches of undeveloped coastline between Goleta and Ventura, and offers rare and ecologically important coastal habitat.

Attendees on Friday included people who have been fighting for the preservation of the bluffs for years, including veteran members of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Everyone was feeling the love during Friday morning’s announcement. The huge community turnout featured people of all ages, including activists who have spent their lives fighting for the permanent preservation of the bluffs.

“This is a very happy day for Carpinteria,” said first district County Supervisor Roy Lee, clutching a paper heart written with the message “We love public lands!” “This is my kind of Valentine’s Day gift.”

Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon said the city deeply values its open spaces. | Credit: Callie Fausey

The land, which is adjacent to the Rincon Bluffs Preserve, was described as a jewel — precious, sacred, and special. The grassy bluffs overlook the sparkling blue waters along the Carpinteria coastline.

“There’s a lot of soul here,” remarked Arturo Tello, former president of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs conservation group, which has long been involved in the bluff’s preservation.

Under the eyes of the Land Trust, the land will never be developed, though many have tried. The last proposal was for a “glamping” project by the company AutoCamp, including 26 Airstream trailers, fire pits, and other amenities.

However, like others that came before it, the project was ultimately abandoned after being met with strong opposition from Carpinteria conservationists. When those plans were abandoned, the Land Trust jumped at the opportunity.

“This acquisition has been in the works for years in a lot of ways,” said Meredith Hendricks, executive director of the Land Trust.

In November 2024, with funding and backing from La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation, the Land Trust was finally able to negotiate the $3.895 million price to buy the property. They finalized the deal by January 30, 2025.

“There is no doubt that we deeply value our open spaces — they’re not just scenic landscapes, but vital places for recreation, reflection and community connection,” said Carpinteria Mayor Natalia Alarcon. “Protecting spaces like this aligns with our community’s values and enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.”

Looking ahead, the Land Trust said its long-term goal is to continue to expand the Rincon Bluffs Preserve.

“Conservation is an act of love, and this is a Valentine to our community,” Hendricks said. “When we have a willing seller and terrific funding support, we can make magic happen!”