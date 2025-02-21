PCPA Presents Coming-of-Age Play ‘Sanctuary City’

“I don’t know what will have changed in our laws or politics by the time you are reading this. But what hasn’t changed — and never will — is our need to be seen, heard, and held with dignity. I hope this story creates space for reflection, connection, and recognition of the humanity we all share,” shares Sanctuary City director Sara Rademacher.

Presented by the Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA), Sanctuary City, is a moving coming-of-age drama by Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright Martyna Majok.

The story is set in Newark, N.J., in 2001 and follows two teens as they forge a bond amidst adversity. As the bond between them deepens, they grapple with the collective uncertainty of their future, illuminating the narrative of DREAMers, lovers, and lifelong friends. The story transcends borders and genres, exploring themes of immigration, identity, and love in a timely narrative.

Rademacher notes, “As I write this, only a few days into rehearsal, I feel the weight of this story and its extraordinary relevance to our times. This play sits in the dissonance between the complex systems that govern us and the simple, undeniable truth of human connection.”

Rademacher speaks to the relevance of the narrative to the current world and context. She continues, “as much as I’d like to offer an uplifting note, this story feels so deeply tied to the world we’re living in, and the weight of that can be overwhelming.”

Speaking to the name of the play — Sanctuary City — Rademacher notes how the play is “a sacred place, set apart from the ordinary world. A place that offers refuge, a chance to live with dignity.”

The play will take audience members on a journey of reflection and immersion, challenging individuals to confront the hard truths of this time that often go unseen. Sanctuary City stands as a reminder of the sheer power of compassion and connection that can overcome division in our current world.

Sanctuary City is showing in the Severson Theatre in Santa Maria from February 27 through March 16. To purchase tickets for the show, visit pcpa.org or call the box office at (805) 922-8313.