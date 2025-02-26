About Us

Matt’s Bolivian Wine-Lover Win

Author Image By
Wed Feb 26, 2025 | 2:45pm
Matt Kettmann in Bolivia | Credit: Courtesy

Though our Senior Writer Matt Kettmann wrote this week’s cover story, he is in Bolivia right now! He is reporting on the harvest for Bitoque Wines, which is the brand run by Bibi Ji restaurant owner Alejandro Medina. He wrote about it in last week’s Full Belly Files, the newsletter that we email to thousands of readers every Friday morning. He also talks about his first visit to Bolivia with the “Ride for a Reason” fundraising mission, which helped support health clinics in the Amazon. He still considers this trip to Bolivia in 2003 “the most impactful trip” of his life. You can go to independent.com/fullbellyfiles to read the full story.

Here he is with an old vine of a grape called negro criolla, otherwise known as mission grape here in California. These ancient vines grow up into pink peppercorn trees, giving them a very unique set of aromas and flavors. See all of his photos on Instagram at @mattkettmann.

Thu Feb 27, 2025 | 02:40am
https://www.independent.com/2025/02/26/matts-bolivian-wine-lover-win/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.