After studying design and business at Auburn University in Alabama, Jessica Risko Smith started her career at a global commercial firm in Los Angeles, focusing, she says, on “design as a tool” to enhance business, productivity, and workplace satisfaction. In 2004, she landed in Santa Barbara and launched her own company as a small side hustle; since 2006, Jessica Risko Smith Interior Design has been her full-time professional focus.

“My dad was always drawing and painting with me when I was young, and I think he is a very creative person,” she reflects. “And my daughter is now a freshman at SCAD [Savannah College of Art and Design], clearly following a creative path, while my son is very engineering-minded, which aligns beautifully with creativity.”

Besides making art alongside your dad, what drew you to design early on? Early on, I found a lot of comfort in rearranging my own bedroom and always took note of how spaces were organized, and I loved to draw and paint through junior high. When I decided not to pursue my pre-med program in college, I sifted through the course catalog and was immediately inspired by the design and architecture classes. Since enrolling in design, I’ve never looked back.

What has been your favorite field trip or vacation that inspired your work? My first trip to Europe was incredibly inspiring. I was exposed to so many different styles of architecture and design in one place. Berlin and Florence in particular stood out because of the modern and ancient architecture in each city.

What is your favorite public place in Santa Barbara? Without a doubt, it would be the courthouse. Especially the tower. The views of the entire city from the balcony there are breathtaking.

What do you like about your job? I love solving problems and using creativity to improve people’s daily lives. Enhancing how people interact in their homes and environments is incredibly rewarding. Plus, I enjoy the dynamic relationships I have with my clients. They’re always interesting and unique.

Have you ever created a space with the family dog (or dogs) in mind? If our clients have dogs, every space needs to consider them. It’s no different from designing with kids in mind. Spaces need to be durable, cleanable, and functional for the family’s lifestyle. For example, we once created a mudroom/laundry room combo that included an interior dog wash shower. It was perfect for muddy paws and kids with sticky fingers after a day at school!

What is your current state of mind? Motivated and invigorated.

What is your greatest fear? Being colorblind — that would be a real challenge in my profession!

What skill would you like to have? Any level of skill in ball sports would be great! I envy my friends who excel at tennis, pickleball, and volleyball.

What word or phrase do you most overuse? “Amazing.” I’m currently working on replacing that one!

Who are your heroes in real life? Definitely firefighters, nurses, and doctors — all the helpers in the world.

What do you consider your greatest achievement? Aside from my two children, I’d say building a thriving business has been my greatest achievement.

