A 90-Unit Development on Milpas Street Heads to Santa Barbara Planning Commission

A 90-unit mixed-used development, proposed across three lots at the corner of Milpas and Gutierrez Streets on Santa Barbara’s Eastside — including the former location of La Sumida Nursery — will go before the city Planning Commission Thursday for a conceptual review. This proposed development would require the demolition of eight existing residential units for the construction of a four-story, 108,000-square-foot building with 29 studios, 46 one-bedroom units, and 15 two-bedroom units.

The project, originally proposed by property owner Bob Ludwick in 2018, previously received a pre-application review with the city’s Architectural Board of Review (ABR) in August 2022, when the proposal included more than 6,118 square feet of commercial space, including a retail shop and a bed-and-breakfast. The current design, while still at 90-units, has been updated to include only 850 square feet of commercial space.

A view from 418 N Milpas Street, the former home of La Sumida Nursery and future site of the proposed four-story mixed use development. | Credit: Courtesy

Nine of the residential units would be restricted to very-low income renters, and six more units would be set aside for moderate-income. By taking advantage of the city’s Average Unit-Size Density program, State Density Bonus, and the “builder’s remedy,” the project developers are asking for the city to grant several concessions that could allow for the building to reach above the city’s 45-foot height limit. According to the latest plans, the four-story building would be 50’9’’ with some architectural elements stretching up to 64’4’’.