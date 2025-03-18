Annual Report Shows Police Complaints Down in City of Santa Barbara

An annual review of the Santa Barbara Police Department revealed another year of progress toward transparency and accountability under Police Chief Kelly Gordon, with the number of complaints dropping for the second straight year since the city began reporting data under its new model of civilian oversight in 2022.

Police Chief Kelly Gordon, who took over the department just as the city was finishing up the rehaul of its Fire and Police Commission, has been credited with leading the culture shift toward progressive policies and consistent training on de-escalation. When the first-ever numbers were revealed last year, Chief Gordon celebrated the fact that there were only 26 complaints out of more than 47,000 service calls in 2023 — amounting to around .04 percent.

The most recent report, presented to the City Council on Tuesday, showed that, while the volume of calls increased to more than 53,700 in 2024, the number of complaints fell to 16 — representing just .02 percent of calls — with just three of those complaints found to be sustained.