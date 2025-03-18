Santa Barbara International Orchid Show 2025

The S.B. International Orchid show offered a wonderland of exquisitely reared blossoms in every luscious color. | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Walking into the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show display floor at the Earl Warren Showgrounds is entering a wonderland of exquisitely reared blossoms in every luscious color. This year’s show, themed “Exotic Gardens,” featured all the floral artistry displays, demonstrations, sculptures, rare plants, and a chance to shop a wide variety of vendors that make Santa Barbara’s orchid show renowned, but the festivities had an elevated, boutique-vacation feel. Beyond the daytime show hours, Exotic Gardens also offered several curated events that invited engagement with all the senses.

What better way to truly acquaint yourself with the soft scent of the orchids than Thursday night’s yoga amongst the flowers? With a focus on breathing and meditation, a yoga session in the orchids, led by Emma Davis, connected people to the flowers through the breath. The meditation continued and the chakras were aligned with a sound bath by Danielle Elese. Along with Friday night’s four-course “Exotic Gardens Orchid Dinner” by chef Amy Baer and Saturday night’s “Orchids After Dark” event with drinks and activities, orchid lovers had many opportunities to connect over their shared passion. For those accustomed to only seeing the rainbow menagerie, Exotic Gardens gave orchid enthusiasts more than one way to celebrate their love for these petaled gems.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is an annual spring experience, and local collaborations like this year’s events are a nice way to gain a cross-over audience. The show has a new theme each year; check their website (sborchidshow.com) for more information.