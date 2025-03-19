Santa Barbara Community Grants Approved, Though Future of Funds Uncertain

Santa Barbara City Council voted to approve funding for 46 programs and projects using community development and human services grants, despite the current uncertainty over whether local governments will be receiving the federal money.

Each year, the city awards over a million dollars’ worth of grants, funded in part by federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. These include programs that provide housing assistance, mental health services, legal representation, and support for low-income households or disadvantaged groups.

More than 50 organizations applied for grants for 2026, totaling nearly $3 million in grant requests. The city’s Community Development and Housing Services Committee narrowed this list down to 46, bringing the total under the $1.8 million the city is estimated to have available in the upcoming year.