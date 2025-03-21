Suspect Arrested for Late-Night Shooting and Armed Robberies in Isla Vista

Jackson Kyle Jue, 20, was arrested late Thursday night in connection with two armed robberies and a shooting in Isla Vista the night before, according to Kiki Reyes, a spokesperson for UC Santa Barbara. Jue was apprehended in Concord, California, on a UCSB Police Department warrant for attempted homicide, robbery, and assault. He was living in Isla Vista at the time of the attacks.

Jue is currently being held without bail on felony charges at the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County, where he was arrested.

The arrest was a cross-agency effort with the UCSB Police Department, the UC Berkeley Police Department, the City of Concord Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, added Reyes. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the initial investigation.

The female victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital on Wednesday night. Her identity and current condition have not been released.