Buellton Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend Several Times

A Buellton woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend several times early Sunday morning.

A deputy encountered the male victim with several stab wounds and lacerations in the main roadway of Highway 246 and Valley Station Road in Buellton at 1:58 a.m. on March 30, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick. Wounds were found on the man’s shoulder, hip, chest, back, and hand, Zick said.

The victim told deputies that he was stabbed by his girlfriend, suspect Lydia Alicia Gonzales, 40, who was in a nearby house on the 200 block of the road. As the deputy attempted to control the victim’s bleeding, Gonzales stepped out of the residence and threw cans of beer at the pair, according to Zick.

The allegedly combative Gonzales was safely taken into custody and booked at the Northern Branch Jail on $1 million bail for several felony counts, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.