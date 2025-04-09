Santa Barbara Law Firm Joins 503 Other Firms to Sign Brief Backing Perkins Coie Suit Against Trump

Sanger, Hanley, Sanger, & Avila, LLP, a Santa Barbara–based law firm, joined 503 other firms across the country on April 4 in signing onto a “friend of the court” brief opposing President Trump’s executive order that would effectively bar Perkins Coie, LLP, from practicing law.

“There were 63 other firms when we signed on,” said partner and well-known criminal defense attorney Robert Sanger. “The number increased significantly since then, and we’re very pleased to see that.”

The amicus brief cited President Trump’s “undisguised retaliation” against Perkins Coie, a law firm who often represents high-level federal officials and government contractors. In 2016, Perkins Coie represented Hillary Clinton in her run for president and was involved in the development of a dossier outlining President Trump’s potential ties to Russia.

The March 6 executive order cited this history along with Perkins Coie’s DEI practices — which include hiring members of minority groups for certain positions — as reasoning behind the order.

The order directed Perkins Coie’s security clearances and access to federal buildings to be heavily restricted, if not completely rescinded. With the majority of their client base being federally employed individuals and the nature of their work requiring them to enter federal courts, the order would’ve effectively tanked Perkins Coie. Members of the firm wouldn’t have even been allowed to enter post offices.

Perkins Coie sued the Trump administration, and a judge has put a temporary block on the president’s order while the courts decide its permanent legality.

“With government abuses, people have to stand up to it,” Sanger explained. “If they don’t, then the abuses take over. They become routine, and they become normal.”

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Cato Institute also signed onto an amicus brief in support of Perkins Coie. The ACLU primarily champions left-leaning, social-justice causes, while the Cato Institute is a conservative think-tank.

“This is not about partisan politics,” Sanger emphasized. “This is specifically about the integrity of the legal system, the adversary system, and the rule of law.”

When asked if he was afraid that signing onto this amicus brief may put his firm on Trump’s hit list, Sanger sighed.

“If we were to be targeted by an executive order, there would be significant consequences to our firm,” he said. “But this has to do with the integrity of the law.… We had to look for a way to speak out.”

Editor’s Note: The story’s headline was edited to clarify that Sanger, Hanley, Sanger, & Avila, LLP, joined 503 other firms.