The Oak Group Presents ‘Colors of the Spirit’ Show That Aims to Support the Carpinteria Bluffs

Interested in supporting art that captures the land it aims to conserve? Look no further — the Oak Group is presenting their art exhibit titled Colors of the Spirit at the Faulkner Gallery for the month of May, showcasing the Santa Barbara Country landscape at the Santa Barbara Public Library. The Oak Group artist members have worked since 1986 to preserve local land for wildlife, recreation, farming, and ranching by creating pieces of visual record to raise funds for conservancy. This year’s show aims to benefit Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, a homegrown nonprofit that aims to protect and preserve its local natural resources, especially the beloved bluffs parcel that has been under threat of development for many years. Marking 39 years of promoting preservation of nature and shared spaces, the Oak Group aims to contribute to the protection of Carpinteria’s Bluffs as an open space for years to come.

“Cypress at the Tarpits” by Rick Garcia | Photo: Courtesy

In the mission of conservation, this exhibit’s fundraising is in response to an out-of-town developer’s proposal to build a luxury resort property on 27 acres of the privately owned land next to the nature preserve. The proposed project has sparked a firm opposition from the public because this would infringe on not only the Nature Preserve, but also the beautiful seal rookery and quality of life for this community. To aid this mission, 45 percent of the art show’s proceeds will go to conservation and acquisition efforts that the Land Trust provides.

“Morning Moon” by Kerri Hedden | Photo: Courtesy

The Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs have partnered with the Land Trust since its founding in 1966. To date, they have successfully acquired 73 acres of the bluffs to protect and share with the public and they continue to fight for saving the coast.

Participating artists and Oak Group Members include: Meredith Brooks Abbott, Whitney Brooks Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Chris Chapman, Bill Dewey, Rick Drake, Michael Drury, Rick Garcia, Carrie Givens, Kevin Gleason, Whitney Brooks Hansen, Jeremy Harper, Kerri Hedden, Tom Henderson, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Larry Iwerks, Manny Lopez, Linda Mutti, Rob Robinson, Ann Sanders, Richard Schloss, Skip Smith, Thomas Van Stein, Arturo Tello, and John Wullbrandt. With guest artists also including: Karen McLean McGaw, Ben O’Hara, Sharon Schock, and Rebecca August.

The precious coastline will be on display at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Faulkner Gallery, located at 40 East Anapamu Street. The show will run from May 1 through May 30. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Meet the artists at the opening reception at the Faulkner Gallery on May 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m. The show purchases can be made online at oakgroup.org, and donations can be made at carpinteriabluffs.org as well.