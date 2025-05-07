Ella Dives into Journalism

This week, we’d like you to meet our news intern Ella Heydenfeldt! She’s been with us since April and has covered everything from business and education to politics and the community.
- What got you started in journalism? Is the Indy your first step into reporting or have you done it before?
I’ve always been an obsessive reader — usually fiction books — and writing naturally followed. I first started publishing short articles about my life and travels on a personal website I made, and later dabbled in reporting with Santa Barbara Life & Style. But the Indy has been my first real experience inside a true newsroom, and I’ve loved every minute.
- Are you currently in school? Do you work anywhere else besides interning here?
I’m in my final quarter at UC Santa Barbara, majoring in Environmental Studies and minoring in Professional Writing. I’m soaking up every last sunset and deadline before graduation.
- Do you see yourself in a career in journalism in the future? What would you want your niche to be?
Absolutely. I’d love to write about environmental politics — the intersection of policy, people, and place — and I’d also love to dip more into travel writing. Ideally, I’d like to be chasing stories around the world.
- Are you a Santa Barbara native or did you move here? What are some of your favorite things to do in S.B.?
I’m originally from Northern California, but I’ve been coming to Santa Barbara for years — visiting friends, family, and eventually staying for college. I’ve been living here full-time since I started at UCSB. My favorite things to do in town? Hike, surf, check out new coffee shops, hang in the Funk Zone, and have fun at Zumba.
- What have you enjoyed most about interning here at the Indy? What are some things that will stick with you once you leave?
I’ve loved the challenge of chasing down stories, meeting deadlines, and learning how much truly goes on in this community. I also really like the Indy’s collaborative energy — the newsroom has such a welcoming, “Let’s get this done together” vibe. I genuinely don’t want this internship to end.
- What do you like to do for fun outside of working? Any new hobbies you’d like to pick up or ones that are staples for every day?
Outside of work, I’m usually outdoors. I love rock climbing, surfing, scuba diving — I’ve been heading to the Channel Islands a lot lately to dive. I’m also a big runner and am often out on the Ellwood trails. Basically, if it’s outside and slightly exhausting, I’m into it.