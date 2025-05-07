Return to top

Santa Barbara Culinary Experience Arrives

Inside Insight on Where to Eat and Learn

By Matt Kettmann | May 8, 2025

We’ve been celebrating Julia Child’s spirit under the banner of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience (SBCE) for five years now. Though the initial, most ambitious attempt in March 2020 was scuttled due to COVID, the event’s size and shape has grown and evolved since, but always in line with the educational and philanthropic ideals of the Julia Child Foundation.

In this year’s version, which officially runs from May 12 to May 18, SBCE is serving as an umbrella for more than 75 events happening in every corner of Santa Barbara County. Herding all those cats is Jamie Knee, who was hired as director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience last year.

“This year has been transformative,” said Knee, who gives much credit to the event’s advisory committee. “From oyster-shucking demos and wine-blending classes to floral workshops and an author evening with Alice Waters, every event reflects the region’s talent and spirit. We’ve also expanded SBCE beyond the city limits, into the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria. It’s now a true countywide celebration of flavor, creativity, and community.”

“Julia enjoyed the full range of what Santa Barbara County has to offer, from a Costco hot dog to a quick bite at La Super-Rica Taqueria or a visit to one of her favorite dinner spots, bouchon restaurant,” said SBCE co-founder Eric Spivey, who became close friends with Child and now serves as chair of her foundation. “Julia loved everything Santa Barbara, and would be proud of the advances the culinary community has made since her passing in 2004. She would no doubt be cheering us on to not slow down!”

See sbce.events for the full lineup.

SBCE’s director Jamie Knee interviewed a number of this year’s participants about why they’re involved with the events and what to expect. Here are excerpts from those conversations, the longer versions of which can be found at Independent.com/food.

Courtesy photos

DINE FINE

Mitchell Sjerven, bouchon: I hope they walk away with the same sense of gratitude and connection we feel every day. Events like The Farmer & The Cook highlight the deep bond between farmer, winemaker, and chef — and remind us how essential those relationships are to our physical and emotional nourishment. Especially in challenging times, it’s powerful to gather in celebration of those who feed us, in every sense of the word.

Mitchell’s bouchon dinner is sold out, but there are still seats available for the Black Sheep x Tercero Wines dinner on May 14; Wharf Club dinner at Moby Dick’s on May 14; a strawberry dinner at The Lark with Mail Road Wines on May 15; the Ranch House dinner at Mattei’s Tavern on May 15; Uncorked and on the Rocks at Blackbird on May 15; New Orleans Lunch at Bar Lou on May 16; and Wood-Fired Feast at La Paloma on May 16.

COFFEE & COMMUNITY

Grace Gates, Little King Coffee: I got to sit down with [SBCE cofounder] Eric Spivey. He is so passionate about the mission of the Julia Child Foundation, food and wine education, and the community-driven aspect of really showing what Santa Barbara has to offer. That was really inspiring to me. I wanted to be involved in any way that I could. And this was an opportunity to get in a room with all these people who have shaped the culinary scene here for years, and to help celebrate everything that Santa Barbara County has done so far. I wanted to make sure that the Santa Ynez Valley was part of this event, and I hope to do even more of that in the future.

Buellton’s Little King is hosting two coffee tastings on May 14 at 2 and 3 p.m. Just down the road, Zaca Coffee will present The Art of Roasting Coffee on May 15. There are also two dinners in the Santa Ynez Valley: the Interstellar Roots dinner with SpaceX Chef Travis Westrope at The Hilt on May 14 and the Ranch House dinner at Mattei’s Tavern on May 15.

FARM FRESH

Mary Maranville, Heritage Farmland Tours: My mom was a wonderful farm-to-table cook — we lived on a farm, and my father had a prolific garden filled with every vegetable you can think of. I’m passionate about educating the public about local agriculture, and Julia Child was a consummate educator on all things food. During “A Day on the Farm,” guests can expect behind-the-scenes tours, produce and wine tastings, pop-up farmers’ markets, ag history tours, and giveaways. This day is personal to me. I was raised on a dairy farm, and my father, from a long line of Irish farmers, passed his passion for agriculture to me. I’ve conducted farm tours for 17 years, and being part of SBCE is a dream come true.

A Day on the Farm is May 16, noon-5 p.m., at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum. There are also days on farms and vineyards, including Bien Nacido, Firestone, Ballard Walnut Grove, Dewlson, Tutti Frutti, Finley, and Zaca Creek Ranch. And on the morning of May 15, multigenerational rancher Elizabeth Poett is hosting the Ranch Table Gathering at Rancho San Julian, with pastries, warm beverages, and a signed copy of The Ranch Table cookbook.

GET SCHOOLED

Nancy Martz, A to Z Cooking School: This year feels like a dream team of purveyors I’ve long wanted to collaborate with. We’re featuring incredible partners like Fairy Blood Mix, Santa Barbara Fish Market, Sprout Craft Creamery, Avila Farms, Tilden Zero Proof, and Il Fustino. Each class kicks off with a tasting — think Avila’s dried pears and almonds, Tilden’s elegant nonalcoholic cocktails, and Sprout’s plant-based cheeses. It’s a delicious way to begin, and it celebrates the producers who make our region so flavorful. For me, this lineup is what makes our SBCE offerings truly special.

You can still join Nancy and her A to Z team for classes on shellfish, Bloody Mary making, and farmers’ market pizza, or bring the kids to their cauliflower taco party. There are also classes taught by others on mixology, butter, bread, olive oil, wine, and floral arrangements for the table.

WINE TIME

Doug Margerum, Margerum Wine Company: I’ll be showcasing a range of our most cherished wines, everything from our limited small-lot bottlings to the wines locals know and love, like the Riviera Rosé, Sybarite Sauvignon Blanc, and our M5 Red and White blends. These selections reflect my passion for handcrafted, terroir-driven winemaking. Throughout the week, I’ll be sharing the stories behind each wine, their vineyard origins, the craftsmanship involved, and how each bottle connects back to the spirit of Santa Barbara.

Join a wine blending experience with Doug on May 12, 3 p.m., or at SAMsARA on the same day at 5:30 p.m. (or both!). SAMsARA is also hosting a wine and chocolate experience on May 13. And Margerum Wine Company is throwing an Indian-themed Chef’s Night Out on May 16. Foley Family Wines is running the Toast to the Coast Wine Tour all day on May 15, taking visitors to Foley, Lincourt, and Firestone vineyards. Paradise Springs Vineyard is teaching a masterclass on the Sta. Rita Hills on May 16.

TASTE OUR BOUNTY

Matt Kettmann, S.B. Independent: In a way, Santa Barbara’s bounty is my job. I write constantly about the region’s wines and restaurants, how they compare on a global scale, and what makes them distinct. I try to be objective, of course, but the truth is Santa Barbara is one of my favorite places for wine. I’m always impressed by the quality, the diversity of styles, and the people behind the bottles. My role is to assess, contextualize, and celebrate this region’s output, and we have a lot to celebrate.

Attend the Grand Tasting to taste from more than 40 wineries and see Matt run panels about unique sites for pinot noir and new grapes for Santa Barbara at the Presidio on May 17. (Early access tickets were just released last week!)

Matt is also leading the discussion during the Cheese the Day wine and cheese pairing on May 14 at Finch & Fork (see independent.com/cheesethedaytickets) and Lotusland’s Farmer Forward Dinner on May 16, featuring Jacob Grant of Roots Farm, Get Hooked Seafood, and The Hilt/Jonata Wines, with food prepared by Duo Catering. See lotusland.org.

Jamie Knee | Credit: Courtesy

A SoCal beach girl “born with my toes in the sand and skates on my feet,” Jamie Knee spent 20 years in Miami raising her family and developing her career as writer, wine judge, and event curator before settling in Santa Barbara a few years ago. In becoming the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience’s director for 2025, she helped organize the more than 70 food and drink experiences that fall under this year’s banner. This Petite Wine Traveler — the name of her wine media, marketing, and travel company — tells us more below.

How’d you get into wine? Though my family wasn’t in the wine world, an uncle in the arts always brought beautiful wines to our holiday gatherings. That was my first glimpse into how wine elevates a moment, adding joy, connection, and a sense of occasion.

How did you come to Santa Barbara from Miami? I always knew the West Coast was where I belonged. My extended family relocated from L.A. to the Central Coast 40 years ago, and after countless visits to Santa Barbara, I knew it was home. Coming to wine country almost four years ago with my husband, Joel, felt like a full-circle moment, where all my passions could truly thrive.

What’s special about Santa Barbara? Santa Barbara is unlike any place I’ve worked. It’s elegant yet unpretentious, rooted in sustainability and innovation. What I love most is that wine here isn’t just a product; it’s a way of life. The people are passionate and welcoming, and the diverse landscape, from ocean to vineyard, offers the perfect backdrop.

Why did you get involved with SBCE? I’ve long admired Julia Child, her unmistakable voice, fearless curiosity, and her ability to make food joyful, approachable, and deeply meaningful. Her deep love for community and education is what inspired the creation of the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, which later helped launch SBCE. That connection instantly resonated with me.

When the opportunity to lead SBCE came along, it felt like the perfect way to combine my global wine voice with my love for this community. I didn’t just want to promote Santa Barbara; I wanted to be a part of it. Working closely with local winemakers, chefs, and artisans has been a true privilege and a beautiful way to give back to the region that inspires me every day.

What do you hope people take away from attending SBCE events? Joy. Connection. Discovery. I hope guests try something new, meet a local maker who inspires them, and feel a deeper connection to this place. Whether they’re longtime locals or first-time visitors, I want them to walk away feeling like they experienced something meaningful and personal.