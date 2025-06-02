Santa Barbara Women United in Art, Media, and Performance

The Association for Women in Communications, Santa Barbara (AWC), celebrated inspiring women leaders during the 17th annual Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon on May 21 at the Cabrillo Pavilion. The theme was “Creative Communication: Building Community through the Arts,” with the presenting sponsor being Women Connect 4 Good.

After being welcomed by the luncheon’s co-chairs, Brooke Holland and Judith Smith-Meyer, Women Connect 4 Good’s founder Dr. Nancy O’Reilly emphasized that this event and her organization aim to promote art that uplifts artists’ unique experiences and those of the Santa Barbara community through communication, stating, “If you want to go far, go all together.” This event honored a variety of women from different backgrounds and viewpoints, all sharing their individual passions and service to the community.

There was also a musical welcome given by the Ladies’ Social Strumming Club, where they presented their joyous string rendition of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Shortly after, Caroline Feraday from KCLU took over to emcee the event, and her lively pep was the perfect upbeat voice for this vibrant event.

The first honoree was JoAnne Wasserman, the conductor and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Choral Society. Her inspiration to share music draws from her Los Angeles origins and community, and she is known for her impressive teaching and leadership of the society since 1993.

The Santa Barbara Independent table at the AWC Santa Barbara Women of Achievement Luncheon 2025 | Photo: Veronica Slavin

The next honoree was Melinda Palacio, the 10th Santa Barbara Poet Laureate. She performed a poem and song that correspond with her published book, How Fire Is a Story, Waiting, which features poems about her family, culture, and womanhood. Her performances were full of warmth and introspection that captivated the crowd and proved her moving talent.

Frances Moore was honored for cofounding and directing the Ring Shout Project. This project keeps the African American cultural tradition of ring shout alive through performance, as displayed by the powerful group show that Moore led at the luncheon. Ring shout is a sacred spiritual dance accompanied by chants to shout that were made to resonate with how African Americans were feeling in the face of slavery and injustice. The Ring Shout Project unifies the Santa Barbara community through music and history.

Adriana Arriaga was honored for her work as a graphic artist, entrepreneur, and activist. She is a young leader in graphic design and an SBCC alumna, and she is currently at UC Davis working on her master’s degree. Her impressive art showcasing her Chicana heritage was showcased at the event, along with her artist handle, which is @adrianalaartista on Instagram.

Finally, Teresa Kuskey, the founder, artistic director, and CEO of La Boheme Productions, was honored for uplifting women through dance. She is instrumental in teaching and making women feel good about themselves through dance, especially through leading the parade dance at the Summer Solstice Parade event every year. Accompanying her being honored was an impressive display of dance led by the feathered and sparkly La Boheme Dancers, with the classic tune “Copacabana” and a modern hit, “Levitating.” Kuskey herself even joined in! Lisa Osborn, the AWC Treasurer, and Ana Papakhian, the AWC Secretary, closed the lunch with vigor and grace, thanking everyone for their presence and support.

For more information about AWC, visit awcsb.org.