Santa Barbara’s Pets & Animals

By Indy Staff | June 5, 2025
As chock-full as this year’s Pets & Animals issue is — featuring stories on a culture change at our pound; how a master dog-finder locates lost pets; and a touching tale of a parrot, a hawk, and their keeper — we are remiss for not including any cat-focused features.
To make up for that omission, and hopefully make good with cat owners (of which there are many on the Indy staff), here is a 1924 poem by the Chilean poet and diplomat Pablo Neruda.
Cat’s Dream
How neatly a cat sleeps,
sleeps with its paws and its posture,
sleeps with its wicked claws,
and with its unfeeling blood,
sleeps with all the rings —
a series of burnt circles —
which have formed the odd geology
of its sand-colored tail.
I should like to sleep like a cat,
with all the fur of time,
with a tongue rough as flint,
with the dry sex of fire;
and after speaking to no one,
stretch myself over the world,
over roofs and landscapes,
with a passionate desire
to hunt the rats in my dreams.
I have seen how the cat asleep
would undulate, how the night
flowed through it like dark water;
and at times, it was going to fall
or possibly plunge into
the bare deserted snowdrifts.
Sometimes it grew so much in sleep
like a tiger’s great-grandfather,
and would leap in the darkness over
rooftops, clouds and volcanoes.
Sleep, sleep cat of the night,
with episcopal ceremony
and your stone-carved moustache.
Take care of all our dreams;
control the obscurity
of our slumbering prowess
with your relentless heart
and the great ruff of your tail.
Meet the 2025 Fido Photo Contest Winners!
In Our Opinion, All of the Participants Are Top Dogs
Me, My Mayan Parrot, and a Red-Tailed Hawk
Friendships Are Not Just for Humans
How to Find Your Lost Dog
Master Finder Onalisa Hoodes Explains
Her Tried-and-True Methods
A Profound Culture Change at the
Santa Barbara County ‘Pound’
Director Sarah Aguilar Replaces ‘Burnout with
Belonging, and Blame with Curiosity’
The Last Grooming Tool You’ll Ever Need
The StripHair Gentle Groomer,
Developed in Santa Ynez and Adopted Worldwide,
Is Manufactured in American and Made to Last
