Santa Barbara’s Pets & Animals

By Indy Staff | June 5, 2025

As chock-full as this year’s Pets & Animals issue is — featuring stories on a culture change at our pound; how a master dog-finder locates lost pets; and a touching tale of a parrot, a hawk, and their keeper — we are remiss for not including any cat-focused features.

To make up for that omission, and hopefully make good with cat owners (of which there are many on the Indy staff), here is a 1924 poem by the Chilean poet and diplomat Pablo Neruda.

Cat’s Dream

How neatly a cat sleeps,

sleeps with its paws and its posture,

sleeps with its wicked claws,

and with its unfeeling blood,

sleeps with all the rings —

a series of burnt circles —

which have formed the odd geology

of its sand-colored tail.

I should like to sleep like a cat,

with all the fur of time,

with a tongue rough as flint,

with the dry sex of fire;

and after speaking to no one,

stretch myself over the world,

over roofs and landscapes,

with a passionate desire

to hunt the rats in my dreams.

I have seen how the cat asleep

would undulate, how the night

flowed through it like dark water;

and at times, it was going to fall

or possibly plunge into

the bare deserted snowdrifts.

Sometimes it grew so much in sleep

like a tiger’s great-grandfather,

and would leap in the darkness over

rooftops, clouds and volcanoes.

Sleep, sleep cat of the night,

with episcopal ceremony

and your stone-carved moustache.

Take care of all our dreams;

control the obscurity

of our slumbering prowess

with your relentless heart

and the great ruff of your tail.

