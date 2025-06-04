Meet the 2025 Fido Photo

Contest Winners!

In Our Opinion, All of the Participants Are Top Dogs

By Tyler Hayden | June 5, 2025

We promised you a winner, but doggone it, with so many entries (331!) and the votes so close, we’re going to make that plural. So here are the winners of this year’s Fido Photo Contest, sponsored by K-Nine Solutions.

It’s a rowdy pack of reader choices and editor picks, and represents only a smidgen of the entries. To see all of the very good boys and girls who participated, visit independent.com/fidosphotogallery2025.