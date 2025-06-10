Wes Ghan-Gibson Resigns From San Marcos High Baseball Head Coach Position

In a stunning development, San Marcos High baseball coach Wes Ghan Gibson has resigned effective immediately.

Ghan Gibson’s tenure began in the fall of 2020 and the Royals won Channel League Championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023. San Marcos also reached the CIF-SS Division 3 finals in 2023.

“Thank you San Marcos Baseball for six amazing years. I could not be more proud of a group of student athletes, coaches, and families that have all been involved in my tenure. Thank you Abe Jahadhmy for hiring me and believing that we could change the baseball culture here at San Marcos,” said Gibson in a press release. “The memories, relationships, laughs, and every single drop of blood, sweat and tears this program has given me will be remembered and cherished for a lifetime. I can’t think of a better way to have spent the last six years of my life than with my Royal Baseball family.”

The Royals finished with a 9-19 overall record this year with several underclassmen in key roles.San Marcos has begun the process of searching for a successor and will be accepting applications until June 20. All inquiries should be directed to Athletic Director Aaron Solis at asolis@sbunified.org