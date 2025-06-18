This week, we want to celebrate our interns who turned their tassels and threw up their hats this past weekend as they graduated from UC Santa Barbara.

Tia Trinh, ‘Independent’ Arts & Entertainment, Culture, and Community Intern, graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a BA in Writing & Literature.

“I’m excited to announce that I graduated from UC Santa Barbara with my BA in Writing & Literature through the College of Creative Studies and minors in Asian American Studies and Professional Writing/Journalism. This combination of academic classes, alongside a cherished collection of memories and experiences, has taught me the importance of community and a continuous pursuit of growth. I couldn’t be more thankful for the friends, professors, and mentors who created a safe space of support during today’s world and taught me how to strengthen my voice all while uplifting others. After graduation, I plan to pursue journalism and more writing opportunities before attending grad school!”

Ella Heydenfeldt, News Intern

“I recently graduated from UCSB with a BA in Environmental Studies and a minor in Professional Writing. The last three years were full of the best people, places, adventures, and memories — UCSB was everything I could have asked for and more.

“I focused my studies on environmental law and policy, became a scientific diver, and studied abroad through Wildlands Studies, where I backpacked through New Zealand and studied biodiversity (mostly birds). I also completed the journalism track of the Professional Writing Program, which brought me to the Santa Barbara Independent, where I interned and will now work full-time as a reporter.

“Outside the classroom, I was involved with Excursion Club all three years — leading trips to places like Yosemite, Santa Cruz Island, and Death Valley — and spent a lot of time dancing/volunteering at Zumba in the Historic Carrillo Ballroom, which became one of the happiest, most surprising parts of my time here.

“I’m beyond grateful to be staying in Santa Barbara post-grad and continuing to grow as a journalist with the Independent. Thank you to everyone — professors, editors, friends, and mentors — who helped shape my time at UCSB and made this next chapter possible.”